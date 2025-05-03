NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today, Saturday, May 3, for practice and qualifying ahead of the Wurth 400.

The race this weekend marks the 11th points-scoring race of the season, with the 1.5-mile track set to see 267 laps, or 400.5 miles, of exciting racing action this weekend. Ahead of the race, however, the starting lineup must be set, with single-lap qualifying proceedings in place.

Last time out at Talladega, Team Penske star Austin Cindric ran out as the race winner, edging the likes of Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson for his first win of 2025. The drama did not stop there, however, with Preece, and Cindric's Penske team-mate Joey Logano, both disqualified post-race after their cars failed inspections.

Such mistakes will hope to be avoided this weekend, and it will certainly be interesting to see who has the speed in Saturday's session.

Last year at Texas, Hendrick Motorsports star Larson won pole position, and indeed led the most laps, although it was his team-mate Chase Elliott who had the last laugh, taking the race victory.

With that said, let's take a look at the timing, TV and other details you need to know ahead of qualifying this afternoon!

NASCAR Cup Series Texas qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying session from Texas Motor Speedway kicks off on Saturday, May 3, at 12:10 pm ET.

Here are the start times converted to your local city and time zone.

City (Time Zone) Qualifying Start Time New York, NY (ET) 12:10 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 12:10 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 12:10 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 12:10 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 12:10 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 11:10 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 11:10 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 11:10 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 11:10 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 11:10 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 11:10 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 10:10 AM Denver, CO (MT) 10:10 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 10:10 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 10:10 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 10:10 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 9:10 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 9:10 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 9:10 AM Portland, OR (PT) 9:10 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 9:10 AM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 1:10 PM London, GB (BST) 5:10 PM Madrid, ES (CET) 6:10 PM Sydney, AU (AEST) 2:10 AM (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 12:10 AM (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACST) 1:40 AM (Sunday)

How to watch NASCAR Texas qualifying live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series is set to be broadcast across several broadcast partners in the United States: FOX, Prime Video, TNT Sports, and NBC.

Practice and Qualifying action from Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action in your country.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

