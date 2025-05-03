Chase Elliott offers NASCAR retirement verdict as star quizzed on career switch

NASCAR star Chase Elliott has been quizzed on his NASCAR retirement, offering his verdict on a potential career switch that could see him remain involved with the sport.

In an interview with the Express US, Elliott discussed the longevity of his career and, whilst acknowledging retirement was far away, discussed the potential of swapping the track for the broadcast booth once his racing days were over.

“I enjoyed it, it was fun,” Elliott said on previously working in the booth on Xfinity Series races in 2023.

“I haven’t really put a lot of thought into if that’s something I’d want to pursue after racing.

“I don’t know, I just haven’t got there yet. I don’t know what I want to do next or what next is or isn’t, or when that is. I just don’t really have the answers.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

Chase Elliott discusses NASCAR career

Elliott is currently experiencing a year-long victory drought in NASCAR, with his last points-paying win taking place at the Texas Motor Speedway in 2024 - a track he will return to this weekend.

However, Elliott’s current winless streak is not the longest he has experienced in his career, as prior to the race at Texas last year, he had gone 42 races without a victory.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver’s best results of the 2025 season thus far have been two fourth-place finishes at COTA and Martinsville.

Despite his failure to win this season, Elliott boasts the impressive statistic of being the only driver to finish inside the top 20 in each race in his tenth Cup Series season, and his consistency has rewarded him in the standings, where he sits P4.

Elliott returns to action this weekend at the Wurth 400, where he will be hoping fortune can strike twice at the Texas Motor Speedway.

READ MORE: NASCAR champion Kyle Busch offers honest verdict on Cup Series rival 'Tiny Kyle' Larson

Related