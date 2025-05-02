YouTube star Cleetus McFarland reveals shock Daytona 500 ambitions
YouTube star Cleetus McFarland has revealed he has big NASCAR ambitions, including a run in the Daytona 500.
McFarland has over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, but this year, he has competed in two ARCA races at Daytona and Talladega, having previously raced in the Stadium Super Trucks series.
Driving the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford at Talladega Superspeedway, impressively, McFarland managed a top 10 finish, finishing 10th.
After the race, McFarland revealed that he has ambitions to race at Talladega again in the fall, but with no ARCA race scheduled at the track later this year, it would seem he is targeting a run in one of the NASCAR national series, with the Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series set to hit 'Dega again in October.
Cleetus McFarland reveals Daytona 500 goal
Now, McFarland has disclosed even bolder goals in an interview with NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick for his Happy Hour show.
In said interview, when jokingly asked by Harvick if he was going straight to the Cup Series, McFarland said: “No, definitely not doing that,"
"I've never been a big NASCAR guy until this year and [Greg] Biffle helping me like even step my foot in the door.
"But in just this one season, you and I have both watched several people shove their way into Cup and look like fools.
"Originally, when I called Biff, I was like, ‘I want to race Cup’, but he’s like, ‘You’ve gotta do this and this.
"I think our original goal was the Daytona 500 in 2027 and I'm not saying that's off the board, but now that I know just a smidge about NASCAR, I still think that might be too early ‘cause them guys are on a whole ‘nother level."
