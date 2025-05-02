NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today (Friday, May 2) for the Speedycash.com 250.

The race, which marks round eight of the 2025 season, is set to see 167 laps - or 250.5 miles - of racing action around the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, TX.

It is exactly a fortnight since the last event at Rockingham, where Tyler Ankrum won the race in the No. 18 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann, snapping a 130-race winless streak when doing so.

Despite that result, however, heading to Texas, it is Corey Heim who continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings, 22 points ahead of Chandler Smith in second.

Ankrum, meanwhile, is third in the standings following his Rockingham win, with Daniel Hemric and Layne Riggs rounding out the current top five.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action!

NASCAR Truck Series Texas start times

NASCAR Truck Series action in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway starts on Friday, May 2 at 8 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 8:00 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 8:00 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 8:00 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 8:00 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 8:00 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 7:00 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 7:00 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 7:00 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 7:00 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 7:00 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 7:00 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 6:00 PM Denver, CO (MT) 6:00 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6:00 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6:00 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 6:00 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5:00 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5:00 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 5:00 PM Portland, OR (PT) 5:00 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 5:00 PM

NASCAR Truck Series Texas TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Sports Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series Texas entry list

Please find the full entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway below.

Entry Driver Car No. Team 1 Brandon Jones 1 TRICON Garage Toyota 2 Nathan Byrd 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Cody Dennison 2 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 Toni Breidinger 5 TRICON Garage Toyota 5 Nicholas Sanchez 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Carson Hocevar 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Grant Enfinger 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Corey Heim 11 TRICON Garage Toyota 9 Jake Garcia 13 ThorSport Racing Ford 10 Tanner Gray 15 TRICON Garage Toyota 11 Giovanni Ruggiero 17 TRICON Garage Toyota 12 Tyler Ankrum 18 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 13 Daniel Rini 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 Stefan Parsons 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 15 Josh Reaume 22 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 16 Dawson Sutton 33 Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet 17 Frankie Muniz 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 18 Layne Riggs 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 19 Chandler Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Matt Mills 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 21 Bayley Currey 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Kaden Honeycutt 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Stewart Friesen 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 24 Luke Fenhaus 66 ThorSport Racing Ford 25 Rajah Caruth 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Spencer Boyd 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 27 Andres Perez De Lara 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 28 Connor Mosack 81 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 29 Matt Crafton 88 ThorSport Racing Ford 30 Jack Wood 91 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 31 Ty Majeski 98 ThorSport Racing Ford 32 Ben Rhodes 99 ThorSport Racing Ford

