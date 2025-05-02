NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today (Friday, May 2) for the Speedycash.com 250.
The race, which marks round eight of the 2025 season, is set to see 167 laps - or 250.5 miles - of racing action around the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, TX.
It is exactly a fortnight since the last event at Rockingham, where Tyler Ankrum won the race in the No. 18 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann, snapping a 130-race winless streak when doing so.
Despite that result, however, heading to Texas, it is Corey Heim who continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings, 22 points ahead of Chandler Smith in second.
Ankrum, meanwhile, is third in the standings following his Rockingham win, with Daniel Hemric and Layne Riggs rounding out the current top five.
With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action!
NASCAR Truck Series Texas start times
NASCAR Truck Series action in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway starts on Friday, May 2 at 8 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|8:00 PM
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|7:00 PM
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Denver, CO (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|6:00 PM
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|6:00 PM
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|5:00 PM
|Portland, OR (PT)
|5:00 PM
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|5:00 PM
NASCAR Truck Series Texas TV channel
In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.
Race action from Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX Sports
|Canada
|Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)
NASCAR Truck Series Texas entry list
Please find the full entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway below.
|Entry
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Brandon Jones
|1
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|2
|Nathan Byrd
|02
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Cody Dennison
|2
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|4
|Toni Breidinger
|5
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|5
|Nicholas Sanchez
|07
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Grant Enfinger
|9
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Corey Heim
|11
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|9
|Jake Garcia
|13
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|10
|Tanner Gray
|15
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|11
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|17
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|12
|Tyler Ankrum
|18
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Daniel Rini
|19
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|14
|Stefan Parsons
|20
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|15
|Josh Reaume
|22
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|16
|Dawson Sutton
|33
|Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
|17
|Frankie Muniz
|34
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|18
|Layne Riggs
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|19
|Chandler Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20
|Matt Mills
|42
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|21
|Bayley Currey
|44
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Kaden Honeycutt
|45
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|24
|Luke Fenhaus
|66
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|25
|Rajah Caruth
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|Spencer Boyd
|76
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|27
|Andres Perez De Lara
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|28
|Connor Mosack
|81
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|29
|Matt Crafton
|88
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|30
|Jack Wood
|91
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|31
|Ty Majeski
|98
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|32
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|ThorSport Racing Ford
