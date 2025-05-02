close global

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Texas 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today (Friday, May 2) for the Speedycash.com 250.

The race, which marks round eight of the 2025 season, is set to see 167 laps - or 250.5 miles - of racing action around the 1.5-mile track in Fort Worth, TX.

It is exactly a fortnight since the last event at Rockingham, where Tyler Ankrum won the race in the No. 18 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann, snapping a 130-race winless streak when doing so.

Despite that result, however, heading to Texas, it is Corey Heim who continues to lead the way in the Truck Series standings, 22 points ahead of Chandler Smith in second.

Ankrum, meanwhile, is third in the standings following his Rockingham win, with Daniel Hemric and Layne Riggs rounding out the current top five.

With that said, let's get into all of the details you need to know ahead of tonight's action!

NASCAR Truck Series Texas start times

NASCAR Truck Series action in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway starts on Friday, May 2 at 8 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 8:00 PM
Charlotte, NC (ET) 8:00 PM
Columbia, SC (ET) 8:00 PM
Charleston, WV (ET) 8:00 PM
Augusta, ME (ET) 8:00 PM
Chicago, IL (CT) 7:00 PM
Pierre, SD (CT) 7:00 PM
Nashville, TN (CT) 7:00 PM
Des Moines, IA (CT) 7:00 PM
Montgomery, AL (CT) 7:00 PM
Mexico City, MX (CT) 7:00 PM
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 6:00 PM
Denver, CO (MT) 6:00 PM
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6:00 PM
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6:00 PM
El Paso, TX (MT) 6:00 PM
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5:00 PM
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5:00 PM
Seattle, WA (PT) 5:00 PM
Portland, OR (PT) 5:00 PM
San Francisco, CA (PT) 5:00 PM

NASCAR Truck Series Texas TV channel

In 2025, all of the action from the NASCAR Truck Series is set to be shown live on FOX Sports in the United States.

Race action from Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night can be watched on FOX Sports 1.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX Sports
Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

NASCAR Truck Series Texas entry list

Please find the full entry list for this weekend's Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway below.

Entry Driver Car No. Team
1Brandon Jones1TRICON Garage Toyota
2Nathan Byrd02Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
3Cody Dennison2Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
4Toni Breidinger5TRICON Garage Toyota
5Nicholas Sanchez07Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6Carson Hocevar7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7Grant Enfinger9CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
8Corey Heim11TRICON Garage Toyota
9Jake Garcia13ThorSport Racing Ford
10Tanner Gray15TRICON Garage Toyota
11Giovanni Ruggiero17TRICON Garage Toyota
12Tyler Ankrum18McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
13Daniel Rini19McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
14Stefan Parsons20Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
15Josh Reaume22Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
16Dawson Sutton33Rackley W.A.R Chevrolet
17Frankie Muniz34Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
18Layne Riggs38Front Row Motorsports Ford
19Chandler Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
20Matt Mills42Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
21Bayley Currey44Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
22Kaden Honeycutt45Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
23Stewart Friesen52Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
24Luke Fenhaus66ThorSport Racing Ford
25Rajah Caruth71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26Spencer Boyd76Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
27Andres Perez De Lara77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28Connor Mosack81McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
29Matt Crafton88ThorSport Racing Ford
30Jack Wood91McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
31Ty Majeski98ThorSport Racing Ford
32Ben Rhodes99ThorSport Racing Ford

