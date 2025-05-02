NASCAR star Christopher Bell suffers DNF setback in Texas

NASCAR star Christopher Bell might have three Cup Series victories under his belt in 2025, but he found things much tougher in another racing series on Thursday night.

This weekend, Bell and his Cup Series colleagues are scheduled to race at Texas Motor Speedway, with the Wurth 400 taking place on Sunday afternoon.

However, ahead of that race, a number of stars elected to take part in the High Limit dirt racing series owned by Kyle Larson. Naturally, Larson took part, but so did Bell and Ty Gibbs, as well as another former NASCAR driver in Kasey Kahne.

Unfortunately for Bell, however, he suffered a DNF in the Stockyard Stampede A Feature, as per Jeff Gluck, officially classified as 21st and -16 laps.

Elsewhere, Kahne was the highest of the aforementioned drivers in sixth, whilst Larson and Gibbs finished 13th and 18th, respectively.

Christopher Bell on dirt racing

Speaking ahead of his debut in the High Limit series this week, Bell said: “Racers race, and the more you race, the better you are,”

"You can go lift weights and run as much as you want, but being in that racing environment and focusing on the task at hand, it’s different — a lot different — and there’s no way you can prepare for it other than doing it.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing star added: “Sprint car racing is just so real and raw and true. You can’t fake it,"

“You’ve got to qualify well and you’ve got to race well. There are no pit stops. It’s just the driver and the car once it’s on the track. You still have a team.

"You have a crew chief and mechanics who work on the car, but it’s all really in your hands, and you can’t fake your way around a sprint car, that’s for sure.”

