NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Texas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Texas Motor Speedway today (Friday, May 2) for practice and qualifying ahead of the 2025 Andy's Frozen Custard 300.

Last time out at Talladega, the Xfinity Series once again provided dramatic action, with the race victory coming down to a three-way photo finish due to the throwing of a late caution. In the end, Austin Hill was declared the race winner, earning his third victory of the 2025 season.

That caution came out after Connor Zilisch, who was out front on the final lap, received contact from behind and wrecked into a concrete wall. Zilisch confirmed post-race that he was okay, but it has since been confirmed that he will miss this weekend's action due to the injuries that he sustained.

Fortunately, JR Motorsports have been able to get a very strong replacement, with Cup Series champion Kyle Larson set to step into the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend.

Larson already has an Xfinity Series win under his belt after his victory at Bristol, and he'd love a strong qualifying session today to give himself a good chance of picking up another on Saturday.

With that said, let's get into all of the details regarding start times and how you can watch today's qualifying action unfold live

NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas qualifying start times

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway starts today (Friday, May 2) at 6:05 pm ET. You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 6:05 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 6:05 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 6:05 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 6:05 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 6:05 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 5:05 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 5:05 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 5:05 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 5:05 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 5:05 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 5:05 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 4:05 PM Denver, CO (MT) 4:05 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 4:05 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 4:05 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 4:05 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 3:05 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 3:05 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 3:05 PM Portland, OR (PT) 3:05 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 3:05 PM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas live on TV today

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on The CW in the United States.

Qualifying action from Texas Motor Speedway today can be watched for FREE live on The CW App.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States The CW Canada Bell Media (CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+)

