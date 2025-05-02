Key NASCAR playoff ruling announced as driver set to miss Texas race

A NASCAR team has confirmed that one of their drivers has been granted a playoff waiver ahead of missing this weekend's action at Texas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the Forth Worth track on Saturday afternoon, but Connor Zilisch will not be taking part.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the 18-year-old would be sitting out this weekend due to injuries sustained in a big wreck at Talladega last Sunday.

Zilisch will be replaced by Cup Series star Kyle Larson in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, but, crucially, will now remain eligible for the playoffs.

"Connor Zilisch has been granted a playoff waiver by NASCAR and remains qualified for the 2025 NXS Playoffs," JR Motorsports said in a statement.

NASCAR rules state that only full-time drivers are eligible for the playoffs.

Connor Zilisch on Talladega wreck

After the big wreck at Talladega last Sunday, Zilisch told the media: "Yeah, I'm okay,"

"That's one of the wrecks where you move your legs and make sure everything feels okay afterwards. So, very grateful to drive safe JR Motorsports race cars.

"Our WeatherTech Chevrolet was as fast as Xfinity Mobile. We were in the right spot, just, yeah, I haven't really watched it close enough to know what happened. But yeah, grateful to be up and walking."

Elsewhere, after it was confirmed this week that Zilisch wouldn't be racing, JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr said: "It sucks to see Connor have to sit out but I'm thankful he is being smart and patient with this injury,"

"He'll be back in the seat and back at the front of the field soon enough."

A replay of the finish at @TALLADEGA.@ConnorZilisch was evaluated and released from the infield care center following the race. pic.twitter.com/wbsDanVy2x — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 26, 2025

