Denny Hamlin aims dig at NASCAR following controversial announcement

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has taken a thinly veiled dig at the series' officiating when discussing a controversial new change.

NASCAR's annual All-Star Race is set to take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, with the format for the event revealed last week.

The highlight of those changes was undoubtedly the introduction of a new 'promoter's caution', which has the potential to completely shake up the race.

According to NASCAR: "A single, optional promoter’s caution flag potentially will be in the mix to reshape the race’s complexion. If that yellow flag takes place, it must fly before Lap 220 and cannot be used if a naturally occurring caution happens after Lap 200."

When Hamlin was asked for his opinion on the change, the Joe Gibbs Racing star couldn't help but take a light-hearted dig at NASCAR.

"I don't know how it's much different than what we already have, truthfully," Hamlin told reporters with a smile.

NASCAR drivers offer verdict on 'Promoter's caution'

Hamlin is not the only driver to hint at NASCAR's sub-optimal officiating when asked to talk about the introduction of a promoter's caution.

Chase Elliott, for example, whilst not against the change, pointed to the fact that there had been 'questionable cautions' in NASCAR previously.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm not opposed to it," Elliott explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I think that there's been some questionable cautions thrown in the course of the history of the sport in general, so I'd just as soon know that that's coming and that's the plan beforehand, that they have one that they're gonna throw that they've announced is gonna be for entertainment purposes.

"I'm cool with that. I have no issues with it. That race to me is all about just having fun and putting on a good show, and if the show looks like it needs help, then they have something in their pocket to help it be entertaining."

Elsewhere, Kyle Busch has also made it clear he isn't a fan, comparing NASCAR to a circus when asked for his opinion on the matter.

"What are we doing?" Busch questioned on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

"If we're Bailey and Barnum [a circus] then let's just freaking call it Bailey and Barnum.. I mean, they went out of business."

