NASCAR champion Kyle Busch offers honest verdict on Cup Series rival 'Tiny Kyle' Larson

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has offered an insightful verdict on Cup Series rival Kyle Larson, or as he refers to him, 'Tiny Kyle'.

Both Busch and Larson are former champions in the Cup Series, with Busch winning two championships in 2015 and 2019, and Larson claiming his sole championship win in 2021.

Interestingly, both drivers also have sons who race, with Busch often sharing stories and the racing journey of his son Brexton, whilst Larson does the same regarding his son Owen.

And, in a recent podcast appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Busch was quizzed on the process of building a racing driver and the vision for Brexton moving forward.

Interestingly, he pointed towards his NASCAR rival as someone whose path he would like Brexton to follow in terms of getting experience across a variety of different series and surfaces, calling Larson one of the top talents in the space right now.

Busch: Larson one of the top talents right now

“To me, I look at Kyle, tiny Kyle Larson,” Busch explained when asked about the process behind selecting races for his son.

“I would say he’s obviously one of the top talents right now in our space and in the dirt world as well too. He can get in anything, anytime, and go fast.

"And so I feel like the dirt world and having that expertise and feeling comfortable crooked and being sideways and not having the grip has helped him a lot over the years, and just being able to carry cars further than they were probably worth.”

Continuing further on his son Brexton's journey, Busch also revealed that as well as dirt racing, other series and surfaces are a part of the plan.

“Then obviously the pavement side as well too,” the two-time champion added. "Just kind of get that craft as well, of being on the pavement.

"So like Bandolero legends cars being on the pavement, the junior sprints, the micros, and maybe midgets one day of being on the dirt world.

"I don't know that he needs to go sprint car racing, although he says he wants to, Mum definitely doesn't want to go that path, but I think he should get some races in some of that stuff a little bit later on down the road, but then obviously super late models will be coming up soon too.

"So I like both worlds. Just don't stay in anything too long and build bad habits."

