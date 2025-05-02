NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas
NASCAR champion Joey Logano has hit out at his critics following a foul-mouthed rant at Talladega last weekend.
NASCAR announce MULTIPLE driver and team penalties ahead of Texas
Multiple penalties have been revealed in NASCAR's official penalty report post-Talladega.
NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival
It feels like more NASCAR teams have been in court this year than not, with a new legal development emerging this week.
NASCAR insider reveals Kyle Larson legality verdict after post-Talladega inspection
Kyle Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was assessed in a post-Talladega inspection carried out by NASCAR.
NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message
NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has revealed an incredible surprise to his wife Alexa ahead of this weekend's action at Texas.
NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change
NASCAR has hit back at what it claims are inaccurate claims by Denny Hamlin over a proposed rule change.
