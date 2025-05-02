close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

NASCAR champion Joey Logano has hit out at his critics following a foul-mouthed rant at Talladega last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announce MULTIPLE driver and team penalties ahead of Texas

Multiple penalties have been revealed in NASCAR's official penalty report post-Talladega.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival

It feels like more NASCAR teams have been in court this year than not, with a new legal development emerging this week.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR insider reveals Kyle Larson legality verdict after post-Talladega inspection

Kyle Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was assessed in a post-Talladega inspection carried out by NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has revealed an incredible surprise to his wife Alexa ahead of this weekend's action at Texas.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change

NASCAR has hit back at what it claims are inaccurate claims by Denny Hamlin over a proposed rule change.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR Kyle Larson Joey Logano Hendrick Motorsports Talladega
NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR champion Joey Logano reveals 'hurt' over Cup Series disqualification
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Joey Logano reveals 'hurt' over Cup Series disqualification

  • Today 01:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin aims dig at NASCAR following controversial announcement

  • 35 minutes ago
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as Driver set to miss next race with injury

  • 41 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch offers honest verdict on Cup Series rival 'Tiny Kyle' Larson

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano hits back at critics as Officials confirm multiple penalties ahead of Texas

  • 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Miami Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen misses Miami Grand Prix day after baby update issued

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x