NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with the Wurth 400.

This weekend will be the first since before Easter to have a full complement of NASCAR races, after the Cup Series took the Easter weekend off and then the Truck Series was off duty last weekend.

Austin Cindric took his first win of the year last weekend at Talladega, vaulting into a likely playoff spot with a narrow victory in a long, tough race.

Chase Elliott took the win at Texas last year (although the race was then called the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, with the Wurth 400 being held at the Dover Motor Speedway. The races have switched names since then).

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 31-point lead in the points standings over Kyle Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 21 and 41 points back respectively.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway start times and schedule

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at 3.30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT) Saturday, May 3 Practice 11 AM 10 AM 9 AM 8 AM Saturday, May 3 Qualifying 12:10 PM 11:10 AM 10:10 AM 9:10 AM Sunday, May 4 Race 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM 12:30 PM

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Entry No. Driver Car No. Team 1 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing 2 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske 3 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing 4 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports 5 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing 7 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports 8 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing 9 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports 10 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing 11 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske 13 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing 14 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing 15 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing 18 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske 19 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing 20 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports 21 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports 22 Riley Herbst (R) #35 23XI Racing 23 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports 24 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team 25 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club 26 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club 27 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 HYAK Motorsports 29 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports 30 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing 31 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing 32 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing 33 Jesse Love (i) #62 Beard Motorsports 34 Chad Finchum #66 Garage 66 35 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports 36 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports 37 Shane van Gisbergen (R) #88 Trackhouse Racing 38 Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Texas race?

Sunday, May 4th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Texas race?

The race will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Texas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Texas race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

How many miles is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race is 400 miles, equating to 643.7 kilometers.

When was the Wurth 400 first run?

The Wurth 400 was first run in 2005.

Which driver has the most wins at Texas?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Texas victories, with seven wins at the track.

