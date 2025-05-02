close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with the Wurth 400.

This weekend will be the first since before Easter to have a full complement of NASCAR races, after the Cup Series took the Easter weekend off and then the Truck Series was off duty last weekend.

Austin Cindric took his first win of the year last weekend at Talladega, vaulting into a likely playoff spot with a narrow victory in a long, tough race.

Chase Elliott took the win at Texas last year (although the race was then called the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, with the Wurth 400 being held at the Dover Motor Speedway. The races have switched names since then).

Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 31-point lead in the points standings over Kyle Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 21 and 41 points back respectively.

With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway start times and schedule

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at 3.30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York, New York (ET) Chicago, Illinois (CT) Denver, Colorado (MT) Los Angeles, California (PT)
Saturday, May 3 Practice 11 AM 10 AM 9 AM 8 AM
Saturday, May 3 Qualifying 12:10 PM 11:10 AM 10:10 AM 9:10 AM
Sunday, May 4 Race 3:30 PM 2:30 PM 1:30 PM 12:30 PM

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway TV schedule

In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.

Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

READ MORE: Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification

NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway entry list

Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Entry No.DriverCar No.Team
1Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse Racing
2Austin Cindric#2Team Penske
3Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress Racing
4Noah Gragson#4Front Row Motorsports
5Kyle Larson#5Hendrick Motorsports
6Brad Keselowski#6RFK Racing
7Justin Haley#7Spire Motorsports
8Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress Racing
9Chase Elliott#9Hendrick Motorsports
10Ty Dillon#10Kaulig Racing
11Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs Racing
12Ryan Blaney#12Team Penske
13AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig Racing
14Chris Buescher#17RFK Racing
15Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs Racing
16Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs Racing
17Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers Racing
18Joey Logano#22Team Penske
19Bubba Wallace#2323XI Racing
20William Byron#24Hendrick Motorsports
21Todd Gilliland#34Front Row Motorsports
22Riley Herbst (R)#3523XI Racing
23Zane Smith#38Front Row Motorsports
24Cole Custer#41Haas Factory Team
25John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor Club
26Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor Club
27Tyler Reddick#4523XI Racing
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47HYAK Motorsports
29Alex Bowman#48Hendrick Motorsports
30Cody Ware#51Rick Ware Racing
31Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs Racing
32Ryan Preece#60RFK Racing
33Jesse Love (i)#62Beard Motorsports
34Chad Finchum#66Garage 66
35Michael McDowell#71Spire Motorsports
36Carson Hocevar#77Spire Motorsports
37Shane van Gisbergen (R)#88Trackhouse Racing
38Daniel Suárez#99Trackhouse Racing

How many laps is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race requires 267 laps to complete.

What date is the NASCAR Texas race?

Sunday, May 4th, 2025

What time is the NASCAR Texas race?

The race will be at 3:30 PM ET.

What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Texas race on?

FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?

The NASCAR Texas race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

How many miles is the NASCAR Texas race?

The NASCAR Texas race is 400 miles, equating to 643.7 kilometers.

When was the Wurth 400 first run?

The Wurth 400 was first run in 2005.

Which driver has the most wins at Texas?

Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Texas victories, with seven wins at the track.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit SEVEN drivers with same penalty at Talladega

Related

NASCAR Cup Series William Byron Chase Elliott Austin Cindric Texas Motor Speedway
NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message
NASCAR Social

NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message

  • Yesterday 15:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change

  • 7 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Joey Logano reveals 'hurt' over Cup Series disqualification

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival

  • 3 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari reveal new look for Miami Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:00
Miami Grand Prix

Donald Trump to be absent from Miami Grand Prix after 2024 controversy

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x