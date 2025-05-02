NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with the Wurth 400.
This weekend will be the first since before Easter to have a full complement of NASCAR races, after the Cup Series took the Easter weekend off and then the Truck Series was off duty last weekend.
Austin Cindric took his first win of the year last weekend at Talladega, vaulting into a likely playoff spot with a narrow victory in a long, tough race.
Chase Elliott took the win at Texas last year (although the race was then called the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, with the Wurth 400 being held at the Dover Motor Speedway. The races have switched names since then).
Despite not having headed to victory road since the season opener at Daytona, William Byron retains a 31-point lead in the points standings over Kyle Larson, with Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott a further 21 and 41 points back respectively.
With that said, let's get into this weekend's Cup Series schedule and how you can watch all of the action live on TV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway start times and schedule
The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, at 3.30 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, New York (ET)
|Chicago, Illinois (CT)
|Denver, Colorado (MT)
|Los Angeles, California (PT)
|Saturday, May 3
|Practice
|11 AM
|10 AM
|9 AM
|8 AM
|Saturday, May 3
|Qualifying
|12:10 PM
|11:10 AM
|10:10 AM
|9:10 AM
|Sunday, May 4
|Race
|3:30 PM
|2:30 PM
|1:30 PM
|12:30 PM
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future
NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway TV schedule
In the United States, NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend is split across multiple broadcasters.
Practice and qualifying will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the race will be shown on FOX Sports 1, with in-car cameras available on MAX. Radio coverage is also available via PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Outside the United States, the answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX (Race), Prime Video (Practice and Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
READ MORE: Team Penske suffer double blow after Joey Logano hit with Cup Series disqualification
NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway entry list
Here is the full, official entry list for this weekend's Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
|Entry No.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|2
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|3
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|5
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|7
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|8
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|9
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|13
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|14
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|15
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|17
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|18
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|20
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|21
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|22
|Riley Herbst (R)
|#35
|23XI Racing
|23
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|24
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|26
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|27
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|28
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|HYAK Motorsports
|29
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|30
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|31
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|32
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|33
|Jesse Love (i)
|#62
|Beard Motorsports
|34
|Chad Finchum
|#66
|Garage 66
|35
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|36
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|37
|Shane van Gisbergen (R)
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|38
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
How many laps is the NASCAR Texas race?
The NASCAR Texas race requires 267 laps to complete.
What date is the NASCAR Texas race?
Sunday, May 4th, 2025
What time is the NASCAR Texas race?
The race will be at 3:30 PM ET.
What channel is the 2025 NASCAR Texas race on?
FS1 will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Where is the NASCAR Texas race located?
The NASCAR Texas race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
How many miles is the NASCAR Texas race?
The NASCAR Texas race is 400 miles, equating to 643.7 kilometers.
When was the Wurth 400 first run?
The Wurth 400 was first run in 2005.
Which driver has the most wins at Texas?
Jimmie Johnson holds the record for most Texas victories, with seven wins at the track.
READ MORE: Kyle Busch punished as NASCAR hit SEVEN drivers with same penalty at Talladega
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR and Denny Hamlin trade blows over '$2 million error' rule change
- 7 minutes ago
NASCAR champion Joey Logano reveals 'hurt' over Cup Series disqualification
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Texas Motor Speedway start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival
- 3 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari reveal new look for Miami Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:00
Donald Trump to be absent from Miami Grand Prix after 2024 controversy
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun