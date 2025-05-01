NASCAR team suffer major setback in lawsuit against Cup Series rival

It feels like more NASCAR teams have been in court this year than not, with a new legal development emerging this week.

Rick Ware Racing have been in dispute with Legacy Motor Club this year over an agreement regarding the sale of a charter, with the teams disagreeing on the intended start date.

RWR claim that the agreement was changed without them being informed to move the date up from 2027 to 2026, while Legacy claim that RWR signed the papers with full knowledge of the change and are attempting to back out of the deal under false pretences.

Legacy had been hoping that a judge would grant a preliminary injunction to prevent Rick Ware from taking any action regarding the charter while the case goes through the courts, but that motion was denied this week.

Ware: It's good to be vindicated

In a statement after the ruling, Rick Ware said: "RWR is gratified by the Court’s decision in this case. It’s good to be vindicated."

The team had previously said: "This lawsuit distorts the actual facts and is a misguided attempt to tarnish our reputation. RWR has negotiated in good faith and operated with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We are confident that the truth will prevail and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter through the proper legal channels.”

RWR currently has two charters, the No. 51 that is driven by Cody Ware in the Cup Series and another that they currently lease to RFK Racing.

LMC, meanwhile, also has two charters at present, the No. 42 driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones.

