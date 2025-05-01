NASCAR insider reveals Kyle Larson legality verdict after post-Talladega inspection

Kyle Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has passed a post-Talladega inspection carried out by NASCAR, it has been revealed.

As per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Larson's car was good in tech at the NASCAR research and development center, as was Josh Berry's No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

NASCAR revealed on Sunday that both cars had been taken back to their North Carolina R&D center for a full inspection, as well as engine dyno tests.

On top of that, it was also confirmed that Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Toyota and Ty Dillon's No. 10 Chevy had been taken back to North Carolina purely for engine dyno tests, although no update has yet emerged on those.

Officials kept busy at Talladega

With the cars of Larson and Berry passing tech, it means that the Cup Series avoids any further disqualifications from Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Not one, but two drivers were disqualified post-race after their respective cars failed legal inspections.

After finishing second on the road, Ryan Preece was disqualified, for example, after his No. 60 RFK Ford was found to have had 'unapproved shims in the rear spoiler area'.

Elsewhere, Joey Logano lost his fifth-place position due to his No. 22 Team Penske Ford violating Section 14.5.8.E, which covers spoiler braces used at superspeedway races, and Section 14.1.P under General Vehicle Assembly.

As a result of Preece's disqualification, Larson was promoted to second in the final official classification, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver will now keep that result after his car passed a thorough inspection.

