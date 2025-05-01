NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as driver set to miss next race with injury
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as driver set to miss next race with injury
NASCAR star Kyle Busch has delivered a brutal verdict on a rival series' fans, as it hits the US this weekend.
NASCAR star to miss next race with injuries from huge wreck
A crash at last weekend's Talladega Superspeedway has resulted in a NASCAR driver being ruled out of this weekend's race in Texas.
Joey Logano slams famous NASCAR critic after brutal Talladega incident
Joey Logano did not hold back here!
Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend
Kyle Larson is set to replace a fellow NASCAR driver this coming weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Kyle Busch says NASCAR has ignored his advice on hotly-debated topic
Kyle Busch has claimed that NASCAR are ignoring his advice on how to improve a key part of Cup Series racing.
Latest News
NASCAR Social
NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR insider reveals Kyle Larson legality verdict after post-Talladega inspection
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR announce MULTIPLE driver and team penalties ahead of Texas
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today
F1 News & Gossip
Christian Horner blamed for key figure quitting Red Bull
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Busch says NASCAR has ignored his advice on hotly-debated topic
- Today 02:00
