NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch calls out racing fans as driver set to miss next race with injury

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has delivered a brutal verdict on a rival series' fans, as it hits the US this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star to miss next race with injuries from huge wreck

A crash at last weekend's Talladega Superspeedway has resulted in a NASCAR driver being ruled out of this weekend's race in Texas.

➡️ READ MORE

Joey Logano slams famous NASCAR critic after brutal Talladega incident

Joey Logano did not hold back here!

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend

Kyle Larson is set to replace a fellow NASCAR driver this coming weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch says NASCAR has ignored his advice on hotly-debated topic

Kyle Busch has claimed that NASCAR are ignoring his advice on how to improve a key part of Cup Series racing.

➡️ READ MORE

Related