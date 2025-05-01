NASCAR wife gets huge surprise as Cup Series star issues emotional message

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick has revealed an incredible surprise to his wife Alexa ahead of this weekend's action at Texas.

The Cup Series hits Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday for the Wurth 400, with 23XI Racing revealing earlier this week that he is set to run a diamond-looking paint scheme for this weekend.

However, on that livery, Reddick has also chosen to surprise his wife by using her name on the car.

The 23XI star revealed images of him surprising his wife with the news on Instagram, where he also issued an emotional message explaining his decision.

"Alexa has always shown nothing but unwavering support for our family," Reddick posted.

"And with Mother’s Day approaching, we wanted to surprise her with a little something for Texas!"

How has Tyler Reddick performed in 2025?

After winning the regular season championship in 2024, Tyler Reddick went on to miss out on ultimate glory in the championship race at Phoenix last November.

It has been somewhat of a mixed start for the No. 45 driver this season, too, with some strong finishes and some more underwhelming ones to go with them.

For example, Reddick has achieved strong results at the Daytona 500 (2nd), COTA (3rd), and Darlington (4th), but he is yet to pick up his first victory of the season.

And, whilst those outings have been strong, he has finished outside of the top 10 on six occasions, too, with his worst finish having been 24th at Las Vegas.

Last year, Reddick won three races at Talladega, Michigan, and Homestead, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to match that in 2025.

