NASCAR announce MULTIPLE driver and team penalties ahead of Texas

NASCAR has announced multiple penalties following the action at Talladega this past weekend.

With the Truck Series taking a break, it was the Cup and Xfinity Series who raced at Talladega Superspeedway, with both races being won by an Austin.

Indeed, Austin Cindric won Sunday's Cup race in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford, while Austin Hill was declared the victor in a photo finish in Saturday's Xfinity race.

Post-race, two cars were disqualified in the Cup, too, making for an all-around dramatic weekend.

NASCAR announce penalties ahead of Texas

Now, the official NASCAR penalty report from the event at Talladega has emerged, with two Xfinity Series teams having been dealt multiple punishments.

The teams in question were Jordan Anderson Racing with the No. 87 Chevrolet and Viking Motorsports with the No. 99 Chevrolet, with both teams hit with level one penalties as a result of failing pre-race inspections.

Specifically, their infractions both pertained to Sections 14.4.A: Body and 14.4.11.C&D: Rear bumper covers.

As a result of their infractions, both the teams and the drivers of the respective cars in question (Austin Green in the 87 and Matt DiBenedetto in the 99) have been deducted 20 points in the standings, as well as five playoff points.

On top of this, NASCAR also confirmed that each team has been hit with a $25,000 fine.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, with the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 set to take place on Saturday at 2pm ET.

