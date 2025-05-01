Kyle Busch says NASCAR has ignored his advice on hotly-debated topic

Kyle Busch has claimed that NASCAR are ignoring his advice on how to improve a key part of Cup Series racing.

The veteran racer talked about the Next Gen car before last weekend's race at Talladega, after complaints that superspeedway racing has been worse since the new car was introduced.

Busch has been open about his frustration at a perceived lack of respect for his input into the sport this year, complaining back in March about being left off a newly-created Playoff Committee.

The two-time Cup Series champ said last week that the cadence of superspeedway races is 'not very fun', admitting that the best way to get ahead in races is to have faster refuelling and tire changes.

Busch: NASCAR has an issue with superspeedway racing

Busch said: "It drives OK. Ever since they came up with the rear end rules that keep the tires on the racetrack and the teams aren't going crazy on different setup things to try to get the back of the car down, it seems to drive fine.

"It's just the cadence of the race isn't very good. That's not very fun. It's really hard to get runs or any sort of separation, especially with the fuel savings and all that sort of stuff.

"Shorter time on pit road is how you pass guys. Like that's no fun. So there's definitely an issue in that. I've made my suggestions and in one ear, out the other."

The Cup Series will move on this week from the superspeedway at Talladega to an intermediate speedway, the 1.5 mile Texas Motor Speedway.

