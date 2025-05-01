Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend
Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend
Kyle Larson is set to replace a fellow NASCAR driver this coming weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Connor Zilisch's late wreck at last week's Xfinity Series race at Talladega has resulted in the teenage driver being ruled out of this weekend's running in Texas, with the 2021 Cup Series champ coming in to replace him.
Zilisch had a hard wreck in Talladega, getting spun out into the inside barrier by Jesse Love at the end of Saturday's Xfinity Series race to bring out a race-ending caution.
Zilisch and Love joked about the wreck on social media after the race, with the young driver quoting a tweet referencing Love's radio comment earlier in the race of 'Tell Connor he's f***ing seriously breaking the Bro Code right now'.
Larson to replace Zilisch after wreck
Trackhouse Racing confirmed on Wednesday: “Kyle Larson will sub for Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Zilisch continues to recover from a lower back injury sustained last weekend at Talladega.”
Speaking to media after Saturday's race, Zilisch said: “I’m all good, thankfully. This is one of those wrecks where you just kind of tingle your toes and move your legs and make sure you’re still good. It hurt, and I’ll be sore, but very grateful to walk away.”
He added: “X-rays were all good. Just a big hit like that, everything compresses and you feel it. So, yeah, I’m all good.”
Commenting on Larson stepping in for him on social media, the youngster said: "Thank you to Kyle Larson for stepping up for me this weekend and everyone who has helped me through this process. Doing everything I can to be back as soon as possible."
NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend
- 25 minutes ago
NASCAR star to miss next race with injuries from huge wreck
- 1 uur geleden
Joey Logano slams famous NASCAR critic after brutal Talladega incident
- 2 uur geleden
Cadillac backed for Schumacher talks in surprise F1 return
- Yesterday 21:00
Sergio Perez praised by F1 boss as Cadillac rumors intensify
- Yesterday 19:00
Cadillac set for big Miami F1 announcement
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 4 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun