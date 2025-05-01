Kyle Larson set to replace NASCAR driver at race this weekend

Kyle Larson is set to replace a fellow NASCAR driver this coming weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Connor Zilisch's late wreck at last week's Xfinity Series race at Talladega has resulted in the teenage driver being ruled out of this weekend's running in Texas, with the 2021 Cup Series champ coming in to replace him.

Zilisch had a hard wreck in Talladega, getting spun out into the inside barrier by Jesse Love at the end of Saturday's Xfinity Series race to bring out a race-ending caution.

Zilisch and Love joked about the wreck on social media after the race, with the young driver quoting a tweet referencing Love's radio comment earlier in the race of 'Tell Connor he's f***ing seriously breaking the Bro Code right now'.

Larson to replace Zilisch after wreck

Trackhouse Racing confirmed on Wednesday: “Kyle Larson will sub for Connor Zilisch behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Zilisch continues to recover from a lower back injury sustained last weekend at Talladega.”

Speaking to media after Saturday's race, Zilisch said: “I’m all good, thankfully. This is one of those wrecks where you just kind of tingle your toes and move your legs and make sure you’re still good. It hurt, and I’ll be sore, but very grateful to walk away.”

He added: “X-rays were all good. Just a big hit like that, everything compresses and you feel it. So, yeah, I’m all good.”

Commenting on Larson stepping in for him on social media, the youngster said: "Thank you to Kyle Larson for stepping up for me this weekend and everyone who has helped me through this process. Doing everything I can to be back as soon as possible."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch team demand issued as Cup Series driver reveals doubts over future

Related