NASCAR star to miss next race with injuries from huge wreck

A crash at last weekend's Talladega Superspeedway has resulted in a NASCAR driver being ruled out of this weekend's race in Texas.

Connor Zilisch had a hard wreck in Talladega, getting spun out into the inside barrier by Jesse Love at the end of Saturday's Xfinity Series race to bring out a race-ending caution.

Zilisch's Trackhouse Racing team have confirmed that he will now miss the weekend's Xfinity Series race with back injuries sustained in the wreck, with plans to return 'as soon as possible'.

Zilisch and Love joked about the wreck on social media after the race, with the young driver quoting a tweet referencing Love's radio comment earlier in the race of 'Tell Connor he's f***ing seriously breaking the Bro Code right now'.

Zilisch to be replaced in next NASCAR race

Trackhouse's statement read: "Connor Zilisch will miss Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway due to lower back injuries sustained at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The Trackhouse Racing development driver plans to return to the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet as soon as possible."

Zilisch is racing as a rookie in the series in 2025, and has already taken his first win of the year at the road course at COTA.

The 18-year-old is currently sixth in the regular season standings, although he isn't the top rookie on points – that honor currently going to 21-year-old Carson Kvapil.

Zilisch spoke to media after his race-ending wreck, saying: “It was one of the wrecks where you move your legs and make sure everything feels OK afterward.”

