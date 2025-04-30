Joey Logano slams famous NASCAR critic after brutal Talladega incident

Joey Logano has taken aim at MLB Hall of Famer Chipper Jones over comments on social media this weekend.

Jones had commented on social media about an incident in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in which Logano had taken to his radio and called Team Penske team-mate Austin Cindric a 'dumb m*********r', among other things.

Logano's issue with Cindric stemmed from his team-mate not giving him a push at the end of the stage to take the stage win away from Bubba Wallace, although Cindric had claimed at the time that he was closing on Logano too quickly and was simply trying to avoid wrecking him.

Cindric ended up taking the race win, leading to Jones posting on social media about the race, with one of his tweets including the comment: "Some people are ‘hooray for our team as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious. Enjoy this one! In case anyone is confused, lemme be clear….@joeylogano”

Logano: I don't care what Jones said

Logano was asked about the comments on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday and hit back strongly, saying: “That’s like me saying something about baseball. I know nothing about baseball. That’s like me saying something that he did something in baseball that was wrong. That doesn’t matter.

“You care about what people say, their opinion, if you really know them and they know you and they understand the scenario and the situation. Everyone is going to have their opinion on how they see things from the outside.

“No one else, nobody, Chipper Jones, no race fans, nobody is in the room when we come up with how we’re going to race at superspeedways except the drivers, the team principals at Penske and the crew chiefs. That is it. That’s the only opinions that matter. The only ones.

“So everyone can go off and talk about whatever they want. They don’t know the situation. They don’t know everything that goes into it, so it doesn’t matter what they say, and that’s probably why I never saw [Jones’ comments] or really care about it after you tell me right now.

"Chipper Jones, he seems like a cool dude, he’s done a lot, right? He’s a pretty popular, good baseball player, but he’s not a race car driver, and I know he wasn’t in the room with us when we set in place the way things are supposed to go.

“You would think somebody that has been in professional sports and has been in meetings like that would probably take a step back and say, ‘Man, there’s probably more to the story here than what there is.’ I’m surprised it went that way. Maybe he was just bored. I don’t know what his situation is. I tell you I don’t care.”

