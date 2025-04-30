NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch weighs in on controversial debate as Cup Series star calls out ‘B******T’ racing
NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch weighs in on controversial debate as Cup Series star calls out ‘B******T’ racing
After a controversial NASCAR announcement, two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has shared his opinion on the matter...and he didn't sugarcoat things.
Denny Hamlin questions lack of NASCAR action after Ross Chastain's 'bulls**t racing'
Denny Hamlin has called for NASCAR to be more active following an incident with Ross Chastain at Talladega on Sunday.
NASCAR champion Joey Logano SLAMS Team Penske team-mate in fiery rant
Joey Logano did not hold back on Austin Cindric here!
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm appeal stance in official disqualification statement
Their driver was disqualified at Talladega on Sunday.
NASCAR partner releases official statement as Trump tariffs make their mark
They have put a temporary halt to some business as they assess the situation further.
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Busch mocks 'princess vibe' rival fans
7 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin reveals $1 MILLION reason for recent NASCAR rejection
1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
F1 on TV
When Red Bull chief savagely slammed NASCAR star's F1 dream
Today 04:00
Formula 1
F1 insider reveals Lewis Hamilton retirement fear
Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR partner releases official statement as Trump tariffs make their mark
Today 02:00
