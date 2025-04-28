close global

NASCAR event could see YouTuber with over 4 MILLION subscribers race again

A popular YouTuber has revealed hopes that he could return to high level stock car racing before the end of 2025.

Cleetus McFarland (real name Garrett Mitchell) has amassed more than four million subscribers on YouTube, adopting the 'Cleetus' moniker back in 2015.

McFarland is a huge car enthusiast, even owning the former Desoto Speedway in Florida and renaming it the 'Freedom Factory', holding regular events at the 1/3 mile track.

The 30-year-old made his ARCA debut at Daytona in February, finishing 30th after being caught in a multi-car wreck, but returned this week at Talladega, battling a struggling car to take a creditable tenth place finish in a race won by Lawless Alan.

Will Cleetus McFarland race in NASCAR?

The popular racer and content creator's immediate racing plans aren't entirely clear, but he revealed after the race that he's talking with Greg Biffle about the possibility of racing again at Talladega in the fall.

This year's Menards Series doesn't have any more stops at Talladega, but there will be a full NASCAR Cup/Xfinity/Truck Series weekend in October, with McFarland appearing to hint that he could get a run in one of those series.

“Well, that’s the thing, me and Mr. Biffle were just talking about trying to get back here to ‘Dega in the fall," he said after the race. “Don’t know if we can make it happen but. I just think today, it was a lot of luck.”

He concluded: “Just really pumped we got a top 10 finish. We’ll re-group, we’ll decide when we’re coming back, but maybe again this year.”

