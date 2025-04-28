NASCAR star reveals DOUBT over Cup Series future

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece has admitted serious concerns about his future in the sport.

The 34-year-old looked as though he might be without a team coming into this year, with the 2025 full time drives looking more or less locked up across the sport.

It wasn't until mid-November that RFK Racing announced that they had leased a Cup Series charter from Rick Ware Racing for this year to run their #60 car full time, with Preece in as the driver.

Preece has started the year strongly, equalling his career-best Cup Series race finish with third in Las Vegas and taking two more top-10 finishes to sit 14th in the regular season standings coming off the Easter break.

Preece: I was looking at properties in late summer

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver told Motorsport.com: "I think there’s always doubt, or a moment of uncertainty. I remember in August, September, I was looking at properties in Connecticut to go and possibly move back there and do that, so it was just…I didn’t really know.

"I’m thankful that it all did come together because it does take a lot of things. And really, I feel like it made me a better person, being here. A better driver, a better teammate. It’s been a lot of great life lessons I’ve learned in a short period of time."

Preece seems to have settled well into the RFK Racing setup, joking with his team-mate/team owner Brad Keslowski on social media and explaining why he enjoys working with the 2012 Cup Series winner, saying: "He’s our team owner (and) he’s our team-mate. He’s got a lot of different hats.

"What I’ve liked about being teammates with him is the perspective and knowledge and the experience that he has. I feel like when I was team-mates with Chris and he spent three years with Brad, you can just see the experience and knowledge that he’s taken from Brad as well. So that’s been really nice to be a part of and really how open Brad has been."

