close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit

NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit

NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit

NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit

Veteran NASCAR announcer Rick Allen has revealed that NBA legend and 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan had questions for him after he was removed from NBC's Cup Series coverage last year.

Allen was bumped down from the network's Cup Series coverage to their Xfinity Series broadcasts, without any clear public explanation for the decision.

The popular announcer was told before the season that he would be replaced by Leigh Diffey midway through the year, but was instructed not to speak about the move (which leaked to the media long before it was made official).

Speaking on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast this week, Allen has admitted that he wishes he'd pushed back on that instruction, with the quiet demotion creating the public impression that he'd done something wrong to get the chop.

Allen: Jordan thought I'd done something wrong

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, he said: "Looking back on it, I think it looked bad. Like again, public perception was I had done something wrong. It hit me like a ton of bricks."

"We were at Michael Jordan's golf course. The first thing that Jordan says to me, 'What'd you do man? How come you aren't announcing the races? You're NASCAR'.

"I sat there and I was like 'oh my'. Not only does Jordan know who I am, which I was like wow, okay. He thought I had done something wrong and that's why they put Diffey in.

"By me not saying anything, and the way NBC did it, I think it looked like I had done something wrong and that's why I wasn't [on anymore]. And so I think I would have been more vocal, just so the people know it wasn't my choice."

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Michael Jordan 23XI Racing Cup Series Dale Earnhardt Jr. NBC
NASCAR chief delivers clear statement after driver receives death threats
NASCAR

NASCAR chief delivers clear statement after driver receives death threats

  • Yesterday 16:00
NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today: Talladega 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Yesterday 15:50

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Larson denied at Talladega as Team Penske star wins in dramatic photo finish

  • 57 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR veteran quizzed by Michael Jordan over shock exit

  • 56 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR event could see YouTuber with over 4 MILLION subscribers race again

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Analysis

Daniel Ricciardo is irreplaceable...F1 misses him more than it realises

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 insider questions Christian Horner Red Bull future if Max Verstappen quits

  • Yesterday 20:00
Latest F1 News

Red Bull chief delivers verdict on controversial F1 driver transfer

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x