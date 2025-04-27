NASCAR Cup Series star reveals race 'protest' plan

NASCAR Cup Series star Carson Hocevar has a habit of rubbing up his rivals the wrong way, but he might be facing the wrath of his team if he carries out his 'protest' plan at Talladega on Sunday.

The Cup Series hits Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday afternoon, and with it being a superspeedway, fuel saving is going to play a major role in the race.

Indeed, whilst tire saving has been all the talk whilst racing at short tracks, fuel saving is an essential part of the strategy when coming to a track like Talladega.

This means that the racing action might suffer as a result, with drivers intentionally holding back their true pace so that they can reduce the amount of fuel that needs to be added to their car when coming down pit road.

Hocevar, though, says he's 'bored' of this being the case, and has warned his team he's just going to go for it on Sunday.

Carson Hocevar reveals NASCAR protest plan

Speaking on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, Hocevar was quizzed on whether or not this will be a fuel saving race once again, and his stance on the matter was made very clear.

"I think it'll be the same type of race," Hocevar explained.

"I told my guys I'm just going to run the thing out of fuel because I'm just bored of it and I'm just going to do it out of protest.

"So I'm just going to hold it wide open the entire time and hope we get a yellow that I don't run out of fuel, but if not, I'll just run the thing out of fuel."

Whether or not Hocevar has any intentions of carrying out this plan remains to be seen. However, one thing is for sure: he has a lot of overtaking to do on Sunday.

The driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet could only qualify 28th in Saturday's qualifying session, leaving himself with plenty of work to do if he wants to achieve a strong result this weekend.

