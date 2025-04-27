NASCAR star Kyle Larson bounces back from Indy 500 test wreck and takes another race victory

After a crash in testing ahead of the Indianapolis 500 this week, Kyle Larson would have been forgiven for keeping his head down ahead of this weekend's Cup Series action at Talladega.

However, in true Larson style, the 2021 champion was straight back in a racecar, taking part in the World of Outlaws Dirt Racing series at Jacksonville on Friday night and going on to take the W.

Larson's love of dirt racing is well known, with the Hendrick Motorsports driver even co-owning his own dirt racing series, 'High Limit'.

And, his prowess on the dirt track was once again clear for all to see at Jacksonville Speedway, winning the race and lapping cars after starting in P6.

What a way to bounce back from the week's earlier disappointment!

Kyle Larson reacts to latest race victory

Speaking after his race victory, Larson explained: "For what Kyle Larson likes to do, yes that was a lot of fun,”

“It was a super challenging racetrack kind of all night. I was just waiting for above the cushion in 3 and 4 to get loosened up. It barely did.

"After cautions I could kind of rip above it in 3 and 4 really well and just wanted to stay committed to it just to try to clean it off up there as much as I could before I caught traffic.

"I felt like that kind of allowed me to get by lappers a little easier because I could have such a run on the frontstretch. Just a great car, great race, all of that.”

Larson will be hoping for another victory this weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway taking place on Sunday, but he faces a huge mountain to do so.

The Hendrick Motorsports star could only qualify 25th on Saturday, leaving him plenty of overtaking to do in Sunday's race if he wants to achieve a strong result.

