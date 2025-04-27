Team Penske's Joey Logano receives major honor at Talladega

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has received a huge honor ahead of this weekend's action at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Cup Series returns this weekend with the Jack Link's 500 on Sunday, but ahead of the race, Logano has been inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame induction ceremony, which is held at Davey Allison Memorial Park, honors outstanding drivers and attracts race fans from far and near, according to Talladega City officials.

“We are thankful to Talladega Superspeedway and other community partners who are committed to helping the City of Talladega preserve this cherished tradition," Derrick Swanson, Talladega City Manager, explained.

"We are also appreciative of the thousands of tourists and race car fans who have visited Davey Allison Memorial Park since 1994 to view plaques dedicated to their favorite drivers.

"We encourage fans to explore the city, dine, and shop while they are in Talladega for race weekend.”

It was announced earlier this month that Logano was set to be one of two new inductees to the Walk of Fame earlier this month, with former Talladega City Council President James Spratlin, who assisted in the walk's establishment, also honored.

“Joey is no stranger to visiting victory lane at Talladega and his continued success has earned him a well-deserved spot among NASCAR’s greatest in the Talladega Walk of Fame,” said Brian Crichton, Talladega Superspeedway President, earlier this month.

“Joey is a remarkable talent for our sport and his passion and dedication to racing will continue to be on full display for years to come.”

Team Penske shared Logano's induction to their social media pages, celebrating the three-time champion and his legacy.

"Etched into another legacy. Joey Logano makes his mark on the Talladega Walk of Fame," Team Penske wrote.

Logano joins team-mate Ryan Blaney in the Walk of Fame after his induction in 2023, including a host of other NASCAR legends, including seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt.

