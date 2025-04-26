NASCAR driver airs frustration over disqualification verdict

NASCAR driver Jesse Love has aired his frustration over the appeal decision made in his recent disqualification case.

Love won the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway last week out on the track, beating Sammy Smith, who came home in second. However, post-race, NASCAR announced that he had been disqualified due to his No. 2 Chevrolet failing post-race inspection.

The statement confirmed that Love's No. 2 Chevrolet was deemed to have violated Rule 14.14.2.I-5.h, which covers trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims.

Love's team, Richard Childress Racing, appealed this decision, with the hearing having taken place on Wednesday.

The appeal panel, however, upheld last weekend's decision, with Love's disqualification standing and Smith remaining the race winner.

Jesse Love 'bummed out' over disqualification verdict

This weekend's race at Talladega is the first time that Love has spoken to the media since the appeal verdict was delivered, and it's clear that the 20-year-old is feeling some frustration.

Explaining the appeal and discussing the decision, Love explained: "Yes, with the hopes that we could prove that it was due to damage that we sustained on the racetrack, having two sets of contact on pit road and then hitting the wall about three or four times that day."

"I think that we accomplished that goal throughout the appeals process. We were able to prove as much as we possibly could that it was due to damage.

"I think where the bummer factor is, is that that didn’t matter at the end of the day, whether or not we went into the race legal, we sustained damage on the racetrack that caused that, and that doesn’t matter."

Love continued: "That’s where I’m a little bit bummed out about it. My team doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. RCR doesn’t deserve to have that press around them. Neither does my crew chief, Danny Stockman, and a lot of that falls on his shoulders, on their shoulders.

"So I’m glad that we were able to prove that, in a sense, but I’m bummed that it doesn’t matter."

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series team announce STUNNING departure as appeal result revealed

Jesse Love admits he's 'bummed out' over his appeal loss

Despite being 'bummed out' about the decision, Love did admit that he remains trusting of NASCAR and their officials, even if he is a little upset by their verdict.

"At the end of the day, I feel like I kind of penalized myself for racing really hard, I think that’s where I am a little bit upset," Love continued.

"Having said that, NASCAR has been around a lot longer than I’ve been alive, and they’ve been doing this a lot longer than I’ve been alive, and they have these processes in place for a reason. It’s not [for] me to judge that, so I still trust NASCAR that they’re doing what they think in their heart is the right move to keep the racing safe and fair and cost-effective and all those bullet points.

"Just because I’m on the short end of it, I’m not going to all of a sudden turn my back on NASCAR so I’m really happy to be here and I still trust Eric Peterson and all the folks at NASCAR that they’re doing their best job and their due diligence every week."

READ MORE: Kyle Busch reveals Michael Jordan call over NASCAR team switch

Related