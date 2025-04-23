NASCAR star Kyle Busch and wife Samantha continue to raise awareness for incredible cause

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, have appeared on national television to highlight an incredible cause.

Kyle and Samantha have both been very public regarding their IVF journey throughout the years, and that continued with an appearance on national television on Monday to highlight the issue during National Infertility Week.

The pair have two children, son Brexton and daughter Lennix, both of whom were born via IVF, and also founded The Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund, a charity that is dedicated to advocating for infertility education and awareness, as well as removing financial barriers to families who require fertility treatments.

Now, in an appearance on NBC's Today, Kyle and Samantha reflected on their own IVF journey, hoping to raise awareness for families in a similar situation and talking through their fund.

“So obviously, our son Brexton, we call him ‘The Godfather’, he’s the OG, right, so when we had to go through our trials and tribulations of having to go through IVF to have Brexton, we recognised not only the financial burdens of everyone that they have to go through, but of course, the emotional struggles that couples face as well going through that,” Kyle Busch explained on Today.

“And so we started the Bundle of Joy Fund for awareness, as well as for fundraising, and Samantha’s the head of all that.”

Kyle and Samantha Busch raise IVF awareness

Opening up further, Samantha Busch revealed how much the fund has raised over the years, and just how many babies have been born as a result.

“We are very fortunate,” Samantha Busch added.

“Over 10 years, we’ve donated $2 million directly to couples and have over 100 babies born through the fund.”

Samantha continued, explaining that the fund was now seeking to help military personnel and key community figures.

“So recently we've picked up a clinic near a military base and learnt that, unfortunately, our military doesn't have the coverage that they need,” Samantha explained.

“And, many of them will will delay starting their family because of deployment, so, a lot of the couples that we help are military, police officers, teachers, nurses, those hard working individuals that serve their community but don’t have the upwards of twenty thousand dollars, not for a guarantee, but for a chance to try.”

