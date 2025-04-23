What Ross Chastain did during NASCAR off weekend will make you love him even more
With the NASCAR Cup Series taking a rare weekend off for Easter, Ross Chastain was still eager to please his many fans away from the racetrack.
Born in Alva, Florida (FL), Chastain was in his home state attending an amazing fan event this past weekend in Avon Park, FL.
The event was held in Huston Chevrolet and was scheduled to take place between 9:30 and 11 am. However, according to Highland News Sun, the NASCAR star obliged for much longer, ensuring that everybody went home with an autograph and a photo.
"It’s a lot of fun,” Chastain explained to the local media, reflecting on meeting his many fans. “Being so close to home makes it extra special.”
One man attending the event with his son told local media: "He was the nicest guy you can imagine,”
“My son is still smiling. Ross has two fans for life.”
Ross Chastain's 2025 season
The break in the NASCAR Cup Series came after a strong start to the season for Chastain and his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team.
So far in 2025, consistency is the word that comes to mind when it comes to Chastain's results, with the Melon Man achieving five top 10 finishes in the opening nine races.
The best of those came at Las Vegas with a 5th place, whilst other finishes inside the top 10 came at Atlanta (8th), Martinsville (6th), Darlington (7th), and Bristol (7th).
One thing that has evaded Chastain so far, however, is a victory, with his last win coming at Kansas last September.
With the Cup Series hitting Talladega this weekend, a track that Chastain previously won at in 2022, he will be hoping to put that right come Sunday.
If not, the Cup Series' return to Kansas is only around the corner.
