NASCAR star admits he's hit 'new low' in brutally honest statement

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz has opened up on how he's feeling in a brutally honest update on social media.

Muniz, who is well known as the star of the hit show Malcolm in the Middle, landed a full-time drive in the NASCAR Truck Series ahead of the 2025 season with Reaume Brothers Racing.

This came after Muniz had driven for the team on occasion in the Truck Series previously, as well as for Joey Gase Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

However, so far this year, results have been tough to come by, barring a strong opening weekend at Daytona, where he achieved a top 10 finish.

In recent weeks, he received fan backlash over an incident on track, and now, Muniz has opened up on his emotions, albeit not related to that incident, in an admirable update.

Frankie Muniz hits 'new low'

Last time out at Rockingham, Muniz finished 23rd, his best result of the season, barring his 10th at Daytona, but despite that, it appears he isn't feeling his best.

Speaking out on X, formerly known as Twitter, Muniz wrote: "If I'm being 100% honest... Mentally/emotionally I may be at a new low,"

"Just wanted to say it out loud."

Touchingly, fans flocked to the comments to show their support for Muniz, including YouTube sensation MrBeast.

"Been there, it will fade and make the highs feel that much better," Mr Beast wrote.

Elsewhere, another X user wrote: "Buy into yourself at the low points. Pays off big when high points hit."

Another user stunningly commented: "I respect that, brother. Saying it out loud isn’t weakness — it’s strength. Sometimes hitting rock bottom is the push we need. Stand tall. This isn’t the end, it’s the turning point."

Muniz is next set to be in action at Texas Motor Speedway, with the Truck Series race that weekend taking place on Friday, May 2nd at 8 pm ET.

