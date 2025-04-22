NASCAR set for major playoff change...and there's a huge twist

NASCAR is set to make a major change to its playoff schedule starting in 2026, but there is a huge twist.

As per The Athletic, from 2026, Phoenix will no longer be the venue of the championship race in the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series.

Instead, NASCAR will reportedly return its national championship weekend to Homestead-Miami Speedway, where it was previously held between 2002 and 2019.

However, this time, it will only remain there for one year, with another track then set to host the championship weekend in 2027. From then on, the venue of the championship weekend is reportedly set to rotate each year.

GPFans has contacted NASCAR for comment.

NASCAR Cup Series 2025 playoff schedule

If the championship race were to be moved, it would completely shake up the rest of the NASCAR calendar, particularly when it comes to the playoffs.

However, the 2025 schedule is set in stone, with the playoffs and the round of 16 set to kick off at Darlington on August 31st.

The round of 16 will then continue at Illinois and Bristol, before round of 12 action sees the playoffs hit New Hampshire, Kansas, and the Charlotte Road Course.

As mid-October approaches, Las Vegas is set to kick off the round of 8, with races at Talladega and Martinsville following before the month is out.

Then it's time for the championship race at Phoenix, which is set to be hosted on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Please see the full Cup Series playoff schedule with rounds and dates listed below.

Date Playoff Stage Track Aug. 31 Round of 16 Darlington Raceway Sept. 7 Round of 16 World Wide Technology Raceway Sept. 13 Round of 16 Bristol Motor Speedway Sept. 21 Round of 12 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sept. 28 Round of 12 Kansas Speedway Oct. 5 Round of 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course Oct. 12 Round of 8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 19 Round of 8 Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 26 Round of 8 Martinsville Speedway Nov. 2 Championship 4 Phoenix Raceway

