Denny Hamlin set for disappointment as NASCAR chief hits back

Denny Hamlin's desire to see more horsepower introduced in the Cup Series is set to go unfulfilled, with NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell hitting back at comments made by the Joe Gibbs Racing star.

Hamlin has been a critic of the next-gen car for some time now, and has urged NASCAR to consider increasing the horsepower in their current engines to allow for more overtaking and a better racing spectacle.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio following his win at Darlington, Hamlin claimed that the costs now are the same as when engines were more powerful and that he doesn't see a reason not to make the change.

"The only thing I can do is tell you guys that when we had 900 horsepower or we had 750, or 650 like we have now, the engine bills are the same,” Hamlin explained.

“I don't know – were the manufacturers just eating that cost? I don't think so. I think they've been passing it along to the teams the entire time."

After continuing that the change is being prevented by red tape, Hamlin concluded: “I think it's an easier fix than it's made out to be."

NASCAR president responds to Denny Hamlin claim

O'Donnell has now responded to those claims made by Hamlin and his calls for greater power, and it appears he disagrees. O'Donnell claims that costs would, in fact, go up, and suggests that such a change could lead to racing with fewer OEMs.

“Well, it's interesting that he would bring it up because if we want costs to go way up, OK, we could do that tomorrow,” O’Donnell responded when Hamlin's comments were put to him on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“If you want the OEMs to question why they're in the sport and you want to go racing potentially without OEMs, and your costs to potentially go way up, we could pull that trigger tomorrow.

"I know fans don't want to hear that, but one of the reasons we're sticking where we are right now is you look at the potential for an engine platform with either new OEs, or how we can maintain engines where they are today with multiple races, is to stick where we are in terms of the horsepower level."

O'Donnell continued, stating that NASCAR would never rule increasing horsepower out and that it is a trigger they could pull, but that at this stage, there are no plans to do so.

"At this point, where we are from a cost and racing standpoint, we want to make sure that we've got a platform that is potentially available to new OEMs that are knocking on the door right now looking at the sport," O'Donnell continued.

“Not just because of the Next Gen model, [it's a] big part of it, but also where we may or may not go from an engine standpoint.

"So, it could be something introduced, as you look, as new OEMs come in, OK, let's take this opportunity.

"But I'm not aware of a lot of engine builders who are knocking the doors down saying make this change. Maybe I'm wrong on that one, but I have not heard that.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team boss calls out driver as reason for shock disqualification revealed

Related