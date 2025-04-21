NASCAR chief reveals official reason for driver DISQUALIFICATION

NASCAR Xfinity Series chief Eric Peterson has revealed the official reason for Jesse Love's disqualification from Saturday's race, which he appeared to have won.

The win was snatched from his grasp hours after the chequered flag fell, after his car failed to pass a post-race inspection by officials.

It had proved a chaotic race as NASCAR returned to 'The Rock', with 14 cautions for a total of 83 laps, with nine yellows thrown in the final stage of the 250-lap race.

Love had beaten Sammy Smith by just 0.691 seconds on the track and Smith was handed the win after post-race inspections, with his own car passing muster.

Peterson: Love team can appeal disqualification

Speaking after the race, Peterson said: "Only at the end of the race and post-race tear down, the No. 2 car of Jesse Love for RCR failed post-race inspection. The rule that they violated was 14.14.2 I5.H. So that's truck trailing arm spacers and pinion angle shims as the area of that rule.

"And that way that rule reads is all mating surfaces between the truck trailing arms and the U-bolt saddle must be in complete contact with each other at all times, and unfortunately that was not the case when we did the tear down on the No.2 car and they were disqualified."

When asked about the possibility of an appeal from Love and his Richard Childress Racing team, he added: "This is an appealable infraction so I can't go into too much details on it, but those parts all are together for sure and need to be tight and touching each other the whole time."

He was more evasive on whether he actually expects an appeal to be filed, noting: "I'm not really sure. We'll have to wait and see. They have a little period of time before they have to decide that and they're digesting it right now so we'll have to wait and see what they say."

