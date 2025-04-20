NASCAR driver drops retirement hint after latest setback

NASCAR veteran Stewart Friesen has hinted that he might hang up his race suit sooner rather than later, after a nightmare weekend at Rockingham.

The Truck Series returned to the legendary track for the first time in over a decade on Friday, but it was a long way from a happy day for Friesen and his team.

A qualifying incident meant that they faced a race against time to get his #52 truck ready for the evening's event, eventually succeeding and doing a good enough job that Friesen scrambled up into the top 10 during the race.

However, that all came crashing down on lap 117 of 200, when Rajah Caruth got loose in front of Friesen, leading to him lifting off the gas. Matt Mills then ran into the back of the #52, sending it into the outside wall before coming back down the track and being hit by Tanner Gray.

Friesen contemplating NASCAR retirement

Speaking to FS1 after being released from the track's care center, the 41-year-old driver was unexpectedly candid, saying: "Tried to go wide open in qualifying and kissed the wall.

"They did a really good job of putting it back together. It was just as fast in the race as it was in practice. Just trying to bide our time. Saw Rajah get loose and tried to check up as much as I could and got run over."

Yikes! Several damaged cars bring the caution out on Lap 117. pic.twitter.com/sSXHG84UGt — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 18, 2025

He continued: "It is what it is. I'll tell you, the last two weeks, we've had really fast trucks but it really makes me question if all these headaches are even freaking worth it anymore. It's what I've wanted to do my whole life - race at this level.

The top two series (Cup and Xfinity) are not in my lifetime so this is what I live and die for. I don't know, maybe not worth it anymore."

