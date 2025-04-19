NASCAR star set for Cup Series return as official statement released

Jesse Love is set for a return to the NASCAR Cup Series, an official team statement has confirmed.

Love, who drives full-time in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing, made his Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway last weekend, finishing 31st in the Food City 500 driving for RCR in the No. 33 Chevy.

However, he will soon have more chances to impress in NASCAR's top tier, with Beard Motorsports announcing that Love will race their No. 62 car at Texas and Indianapolis.

The race at Texas Motor Speedway is set to take place on May 4th, whilst the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set for July 27th.

Beard Motorsports also revealed that Love and the No. 62 would be sponsored by C4 Energy for both events.

Jesse Love on Cup Series return

Speaking after the announcement was made, Love expressed excitement and gratitude at getting another chance to show off his skills in the Cup.

“Making my Cup Series debut last week at Bristol was a moment that I had been working towards my entire life,” Love said in a press release.

“Thanks to the Beard family, I’ll have a chance to at least do it a couple more times this season."

Love added: "The goals are to keep collecting experience and learning the Cup car. Both races at Texas and Indy will allow me to gain knowledge of how this car races at different tracks, which will hopefully set me up to pounce on future opportunities."

"Even though they’re a small, family-owned team, the Beards have built a legacy of bringing fast and well-prepared racecars to the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

NASCAR HEADLINES: Denny Hamlin hints at team EXIT as multiple penalties announced

Related