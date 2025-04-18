NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series continues at Rockingham Speedway this weekend, with qualifying taking place on Saturday, April 19th, ahead of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire.

This weekend represents the first time that a NASCAR national series has returned to 'The Rock' since 2013, with both the Xfinity and Truck Series in action, whilst the Cup Series takes a weekend break.

Last time out in the Xfinity Series at Bristol, Cup Series star Kyle Larson dominated proceedings, since going on to say that he wants to 'embarrass' the field and NASCAR when he races in Xfinity machinery. This time around, there is no Larson, however, meaning the win is well and truly up for grabs.

Heading into the weekend, Justin Allgaier continues to lead the way in the Xfinity Series standings, with two race victories and three stage wins under his belt.

The No. 7 driver's lead over second-place Sam Mayer is 83 points, with Jesse Love in third, trailing by 109 points ahead of this weekend's action. Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch currently round out the top five.

With that said, let's get into the details you need to know ahead of Saturday's qualifying session and how you can watch the battle for pole unfold live!

NASCAR Xfinity Series Rockingham qualifying start time

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Rockingham Speedway starts Saturday, April 19th, at 11:30 pm (ET). You can find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 11:30 AM Charlotte, NC (ET) 11:30 AM Columbia, SC (ET) 11:30 AM Charleston, WV (ET) 11:30 AM Augusta, ME (ET) 11:30 AM Chicago, IL (CT) 10:30 AM Pierre, SD (CT) 10:30 AM Nashville, TN (CT) 10:30 AM Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:30 AM Montgomery, AL (CT) 10:30 AM Mexico City, MX (CT) 10:30 AM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 9:30 AM Denver, CO (MT) 9:30 AM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 9:30 AM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 9:30 AM El Paso, TX (MT) 9:30 AM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 8:30 AM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 8:30 AM Seattle, WA (PT) 8:30 AM Portland, OR (PT) 8:30 AM San Francisco, CA (PT) 8:30 AM

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series on TV

In 2025, all of the action from the Xfinity Series is set to be shown live on CW in the United States. Qualifying action from Rockingham Speedway this weekend can be watched via the CW App for free.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States CW App Canada USA Network

