NASCAR champion Kyle Larson announces racing series switch verdict
NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has revealed whether or not he would consider swapping the Cup Series for a drastically different racing venture in the future.
The driver of the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports is having a strong season so far, with two race wins under his belt, including at Bristol Motor Speedway last time out.
Larson dominated the field in the Food City 500, leading for an incredible 411 of the 500 racing laps, underlining just how much talent he has at his disposal on a weekend that only a second place finish in the Truck Series race saw him miss out on the sweep.
However, Larson was not the only former Cup Series champion to taste victory on Sunday, with three-time champ Tony Stewart also taking his first victory in the NHRA Top Fuel category.
Kyle Larson offers racing switch verdict
In light of Stewart's success, Larson was quizzed on whether or not he has any plans to follow suit and try out drag racing.
The former Cup Series champion is a keen dirt racer and co-owns his own series, but announced that he has nothing on the table currently when it comes to dragsters.
"I don't know. It's not on the table currently. No, I don't think so," Larson told Corey LaJoie on the Stacking Pennies podcast.
"I'm only 32, though!" Larson added. "I feel like that's what people do when they turn 50, it's like, 'Oh let's go 300-something miles per hour, that's a great time in my life to do that.
"Maybe once I turn 50 and get old like [Stewart], I'll change my mind."
Despite Larson's lack of plans to get in a drag racing car, he will be behind the wheel once again this weekend, despite there being no Cup Series race.
Larson is set to drive the Silva Motorsports No. 57 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series event at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday.
