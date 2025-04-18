Tony Stewart offers NASCAR return verdict after latest racing success

Three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has offered his verdict on returning to NASCAR as a team owner following his latest racing success.

Stewart exited NASCAR as a team owner at the end of the 2024 season, with Stewart-Haas Racing selling three of their charters to other teams, whilst Gene Haas retained one charter to form Haas Factory Team.

Of course, Stewart's stint as a team owner came after an incredible NASCAR career that saw him compete in 618 races, winning 49 of those and three championships along the way.

On top of that, Stewart has also tasted wins in a whole host of other racing series, establishing himself as a racing legend, and he has recently added to that win list in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA).

This past weekend, the 53-year-old competed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Top Fuel category, winning the 4-Wide Nationals ahead of Anton Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas.

Will Tony Stewart return to NASCAR?

After his win on Sunday, Stewart discussed the possibility of returning to NASCAR as a team owner, but there was a very clear answer to that question.

There are rumors that Dodge could soon return to the stock car racing series, and despite Stewart's links with them through his current NHRA program, he is not willing to own a team again.

"I told them I’ll do anything I can to help them," Stewart explained to FOX Sports.

"Obviously, right now [the plans] are just a truck program [for Dodge].

"We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again."

Stewart does plan on coming back to attend NASCAR races, however, as revealed on NASCAR SiriusXM Radio (via Newsweek).

"I’m definitely planning on coming back to NASCAR races,” Stewart said on

“As a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I get a hard card. I don’t know if NASCAR has the ability to revoke that or not, but until they do revoke it, I’m going to take advantage of having a hard card, and I definitely want to come back and see everybody.

I miss a lot of things about NASCAR, and most of all the people. The people are what I enjoyed about it, and the relationships I had there. Definitely looking forward to coming back and seeing everybody.”

