Two-time Daytona 500 winner says NASCAR-Michael Jordan lawsuit just 'white noise'
Michael Waltrip has described Michael Jordan’s lawsuit as ‘white noise’, where he downplayed the impact 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports’ legal proceedings have had on NASCAR.
Towards the end of last year 23XI and FRM took NASCAR to court over alleged ‘monopolistic’ and ‘anti-competitive’ practices, but the two teams continue to compete in the 2025 Cup Series.
However, speaking to Essentially Sports four-time race winner Waltrip, whilst believing the lawsuit is important, stated it does not distract from the racing action in 2025.
“It’s a big deal between Front Row Motorsports, 23XI, and NASCAR. I’m not taking away from the importance of the lawsuit,” he said.
“But to me, and I think for many of the race fans, it’s white noise. They’ll figure that out. There’s going to be fans in the grandstands every Sunday. It ain’t going to end NASCAR and it’s not going to end the team model.”
“I care from the aspect that I want to see how it all turns out. But as far as enjoying a weekend of racing, it has nothing to do with it for me.”
23XI and FRM involve F1 in NASCAR lawsuit
In a recent update to 23XI’s and FRM’s lawsuit, the two teams filed court motions to convince various sports leagues, including F1, to comply with previously issued subpoenas for the teams' ongoing lawsuit against NASCAR.
A motion was filed to the US District Court of Colorado to compel F1 owners - Liberty Media - to supply documents so the two teams can gather financial information from F1's ownership as examples of how other series operate.
The teams have requested this information to help them in their lawsuit against NASCAR, and aim to prove that the France family have been operating the sport with an ‘unlawful monopoly ‘and ‘violating antitrust laws’.
23XI and FRM want specific documents that provide revenue numbers for nearly every aspect of the sport, with a multitude of examples being listed from ticket sales to intellectual property.
