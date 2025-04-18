NASCAR driver at heart of experience row reveals plans for Cup Series return

Katherine Legge has announced when she will return to racing in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series after her shaky debut in Phoenix.

The 44-year-old made her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Phoenix earlier this year, but crashed out after only completing 210 of the 312 laps and finished P30, spinning in the race twice.

Legge boasts a career in a variety of racing series including IndyCar, IMSA and Formula E, and with her start in Phoenix became NASCAR’s first female racer to compete since 2018.

However, Legge will be hoping to redeem herself by competing in 12 races in the Cup and Xfinity Series in 2025, supported by sponsors e.l.f. Cosmetics, DROPLight, Sherfick Companies and Desnuda Tequila. Her return to racing will first take place in the Xfinity Series on April 19.

When will Legge race in NASCAR in 2025?

In the Cup Series, Legge will tackle mainly road and street courses where she is slated to race in Mexico City, at the Chicago Street Race, Sonoma and Watkins Glen. Richmond will also see her return to ovals.

Legge’s closest outing in a NASCAR car however, will be during the Xfinity Series race on April 19 at Rockingham Speedway, and the British-born racer will compete with Live Fast Motorsport in the Cup Series, and Jordan Anderson Racing during her stint in the Xfinity Series.

Reflecting on her poor performance at Daytona, Legge told NBC Sports: “I licked my wounds for sure but I haven’t been around in motorsports for 20 years professionally by giving up on anything.

“I know [Phoenix] wasn’t my best work. I made a mistake, right? I made a lot of mistakes during the race, tried to minimize them… And then there was that one mistake that obviously ended Daniel’s race and cost me my reputation, which I intend to get back. But it was a mistake.

“You see these guys making mistakes even when they’ve been doing it for decades. So to be vilified on one mistake, I feel like was really unfair. I am a damn good race car driver, and I will come back and prove that was just a blip on the radar.”

Here are all the dates and races Legge will compete at during NASCAR's 2025 season!

April 19 - Rockingham Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

April 26 - Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

May 3 - Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

May 24 - Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

May 31 - Nashville Superspeedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 15 - Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, NASCAR Cup Series

June 27 - Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

July 6 - Chicago Street Race, NASCAR Cup Series

July 13 - Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series

July 26 - Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series

August 10 - Watkins Glen International, NASCAR Cup Series

August 17 - Richmond Raceway, NASCAR Cup Series



