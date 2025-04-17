NASCAR star breaks silence on fan backlash after Bristol incident

NASCAR Truck Series star Frankie Muniz has responded to criticism online after his crash at Bristol last weekend.

The Malcolm in the Middle Star took out leaders Ty Majeski and Brandon Jones in Friday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he spun with just 13 laps remaining and promptly collected the two drivers alongside Stewart Friesen.

Muniz later reflected on the backlash online, where he spoke on the Beating and Banging podcast about the impact of the hate comments.

"It's one of the first times I've gotten a ton of s***, excuse my French, online from the fans," he said.

"I've been very lucky that, for the most part, in my NASCAR journey I've exceeded expectations. I've done more than people expect at times to where like, it's more of a positive story than, oh, he just wrecked the leaders or whatever. So my whole life I've also had people talk c--- about me online – warranted or not or whatever.

"I'm used to letting it go. But it does affect you. I'm telling you, it affects me because we haven't had things go our way."

Muniz gives his take on Bristol incident

Muniz also elaborated on his incident with Majeski, where he claimed it was the hardest he had been shunted since starting his NASCAR career.

"I go into the corner, hit my brakes and I just get literally destroyed from the back," Muniz added.

"I haven't been hit that hard ever going into a corner. So either his brake zone is so much later than mine or he literally didn't hit the brakes at all. I'm not sure, but you know, he hit me.

"He rips his helmet off and he is like, ‘You've gotta pick a lane. You've gotta be predictable. And my response was kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’ Like, I didn't think of anything other than doing exactly what I did. I thought I was predictable by doing what I did."

