NASCAR legend set for stunning Hall of Fame honor

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr will be inducted into Motorsport’s Hall of Fame in 2026 at the 50th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 38th Motorsports Hall of Fame of America will be held at home in Daytona Beach, Florida, from March 9 until 10, 2026, where the 26-time NASCAR Cup Series winner will be awarded the prestigious honor.

Earnhardt Jr joined the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame in 2017, and won the Cup Series’ Most Popular Driver award for 15 straight years.

The 50-year-old will join his father Dale Earnhardt Sr in the hall of fame, alongside other motorsport legends such as Mario Andretti and Richard Petty. Amelia Earhart was also inducted into hall of fame in 1992, as it includes those who have earned remarkable achievements both in the water and air.

Who else will be inducted in MSHFA in 2026?

Alongside Earnhardt Jr, NHRA Competition Director Steve Gibbs, motorsports reporter Pete Lyons and 2000 MotoGP World Champion Kenny Roberts Jr will also be awarded the honor.

The powerboats world is also represented with the winningest driver in Unlimited Hydroplane history Dave Villwock also inducted to the hall of fame, alongside one of America’s most accomplished sports car racers John Morton.

“Once again, our voters have chosen a group of all-time motorsports greats,” said MSHFA president George Levy.

“True ‘Heroes of Horsepower’ who will be admired today and inspire the champions of tomorrow. The Class of 2026 is another revered and accomplished group of racers, and we can’t wait to welcome them into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America next March.”

