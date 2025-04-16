NASCAR Cup Series star issues return demand after boring Bristol race...and fans agree

Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe has demanded that NASCAR change one crucial aspect of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway after an uneventful race on Sunday.

Kyle Larson led Sunday’s race for 411 of the 500 racing laps, denying Denny Hamlin three wins in a row, a year after the No. 5 also dominated the 2024 iteration of the race.

The race at Bristol Motor Speedway proved unpopular with NASCAR fans, with nearly 80 per cent responding to Jeff Gluck’s X poll with a resounding no when asked if Bristol was a good race.

Briscoe also weighed in on the conversation in the replies and issued a simple demand to improve the spectacle, where he wrote: “Bring back the dirt.”

Should Bristol return to being a dirt track?

Bristol moved to a dirt layout in 2021 under the name Food City Dirt Race, after racing on the original asphalt surface from 1961 until 1992 and then on concrete from 1993 onwards.

Since 2024, the race returned to concrete, and not only has Briscoe become nostalgic about the dirt races, but so have fans on social media.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas shared a photo of the track where it was covered in dirt on X and wrote: “This is absolutely rage bait but I actually loved dirt Bristol and had so much fun watching it.”

However, he found he was supported by numerous fans in the replies beneath, with one user writing: “Bristol dirt was fun.”

Another argued: “I'm holding out hope they change the clash to dirt tracks. As much as I loved Bristol, I don't think it should be a points race.”

A third suggested that the shortness of the current track was the problem and said, “Every track under 1 mile should just be dirt at this point.”

