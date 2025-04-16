NASCAR great says something 'not right' with Joey Logano and Team Penske

One of NASCAR's greatest drivers Jeff Burton has claimed that something is not right with Joey Logano and Team Penske so far in 2025.

Logano is a three-time Cup Series champion and the reigning title holder having won the championship race at Phoenix in 2024.

However, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford has seen his title defense get underway in shocking fashion so far this season, with just one top-10 finish in the first nine races and a 24th-place outing at Bristol on Sunday.

“Something with the 22 [Logano and his team] doesn’t feel right,” Burton explained on NASCAR's Inside The Race.

“I know that duo, I know how good they are, we all know how good they are.

“I don’t know, I just feel like something’s not…it’s not all there right now.”

Jeff Burton offers verdict on Team Penske

Whilst Logano has performed arguably the worst of all three Team Penske drivers in the Cup Series so far this season, he is not the only one to struggle.

The team are winless so far in 2025 across the board, with Ryan Blaney's best finish in the No. 12 being P4 at Atlanta, whilst Austin Cindric's best outing in the No. 2 came at Las Vegas with a P6.

Burton, however, who was voted as one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers in 2023, says he is not yet ready to offer his verdict on Team Penske given how well they have ended seasons in recent years.

"I feel like they have more speed at this point in the year than they have been having because they get hot at the end of the year and they win those championships,” Burton explained, ahead of his above Logano comments.

“Here’s where I am on Team Penske. I’m gonna wait, I’ll tell you when Phoenix [the championship race] is over because they’ve proven to me I can’t trust them in the regular season.

“I gotta wait until they get to the playoffs, they’ve just been so spectacular in the playoffs.”

