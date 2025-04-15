Bubba Wallace reveals moment that changed his Sunday after NASCAR disappointment

Bubba Wallace has opened up on the moment his Sunday changed, after a 'rough' race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 23XI driver was running well early on, moving up the field after qualifying outside the top 20, but eventually lost his pace and could only end the race in 19th place.

The driver of the #23 car has shown good pace at a number of races this year as he looks to end a winless Cup Series streak now approaching 100 races, stretching back to his last win at the Hollywood Casino 400 back in 2022.

Wallace missed the playoffs last season and, while two third place finishes this year have shown promising signs, he's still short of the trip down victory road which would get him back into the postseason.

Wallace reveals cute family moment

Posting on social media after the race, Wallace admitted that he'd had a 'rough' afternoon until a sweet family moment turned his afternoon around, writing: "Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued.

"Hearing my wife make Becks [their son] laugh on the way to plane. Made me realize, oh well move on. Nothing better than hearing that!

"See yall in dega, I’m out."

As only five drivers have won races so far this season, Wallace's eighth place in the points standings (fourth of drivers with no wins) would see him comfortably ensconced in the playoffs if the regular season ended today. Unfortunately for him, there are still 17 rounds to go until the axe falls.

