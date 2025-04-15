NASCAR drivers safe after terrifying wreck at Bristol Motor Speedway

Brennan Poole and Sheldon Creed are both okay after a terrifying crash at the Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

The pair were both competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday when, running 15th late in the first stage, Creed was tagged from behind by Dean Thompson and spun.

His car came to rest at the top of the straightaway, pointing at a 90 degree angle to the racing line, when Poole came at him at near full speed and demolished the left-hand side of the prone #00 car.

One car had narrowly missed Creed on the inside just before Poole's impact, with just seconds between the #00 car's initial spin and it being hit by the fast-arriving #44.

Drivers left winded after heavy collision

After leaving the infield care center, Poole admitted: “It did knock the breath out of me. I was talking to Sheldon when we got into the trailer and he said it knocked the breath out of him, too.”

Poole, who has had 40 top ten finishes in the Xfinity Series without winning a race, said afterward that he had no way of avoiding the massive wreck.

“I was back to the gas coming off the corner,” he said. “I can’t see. I couldn’t see (Creed). My spotter said to check up. I started checking up immediately as soon as I saw him in frame before I could see out of my windshield. He was in the middle of the track. I just didn’t expect him to even be there. I started to spin out and nailed him.”

Creed, for his part, assigned no blame to his fellow driver, saying: “Brennan just didn’t see me. It happens every year here. Just things happen so quickly and you’re going so fast. Not a lot of time to avoid a car sitting in the middle of the track like I was. I feel fine. I hadn’t had the air knocked out of me in a long time.”

