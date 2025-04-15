Underperforming NASCAR star breaks silence on 'chaotic' start to 2025
Young NASCAR Cup Series star Ty Gibbs has opened up on a difficult start to the season, which he started to turn around this weekend.
The 2023 Cup Series rookie of the year made his first playoff appearance last year, with eight top-five finishes making him one of the two non-race winners in the postseason along with Martin Truex Jr.
Gibbs appeared to be finally rounding into form last weekend with his first top-10 finish of the 2025 season, and followed that up with a strong third place at the half-mile track.
At just 22, Gibbs remains one of the premier young talents in the sport, even while the likes of Carson Hocevar start to grab the headlines ahead of him – for better and for worse.
Gibbs speaks on return to Cup Series form
Speaking to the media after the race, Gibbs admitted: "We had a really good clean day, so you know, really happy to have that. It’s been pretty chaotic start to our year. I think we’re back where we’re going to run.
"But really excited for the future and to get back racing after this off weekend. I think we’re really capable of winning a lot this year, so we’ll see what we can do and go out and have a fun time, have a blast. So thank you to Toyota, Monster Energy, and Saia."
Quizzed on how tough he was finding one of the first rough stretches of his Cup Series career, he said: "I feel like we have great guys around me. We’re capable of running really well, as we’ve seen. I don’t think I’d worry about it at all too much.
"Thank you to Monster Energy and thank you to Mitch Covington, David Gilliland, Rodney, and everybody. I appreciate them and LDN and excited for the future."
