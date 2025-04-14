Kyle Larson pokes fun at NASCAR rival Denny Hamlin after Bristol victory

Kyle Larson has taken a joking shot at NASCAR Cup Series rival Denny Hamlin after Sunday's race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson led a staggering 411 of the race's 500 laps, taking both stage victories and the race win as he narrowly missed sweeping a weekend for the second time in 2025.

It was the Truck Series which denied Larson the sweep this weekend, coming second after the race was put under caution twice in the final stages for adverse weather conditions.

Last month at Homestead, a late caution snatched a dominant win from his hands in the Xfinity Series race, a poor restart resulting in a fourth place finish bookended by wins in the Truck Series and Cup Series that weekend.

Larson: A Hamlin pass would have changed the race

Larson spoke about the track's evolution over the weekend after a practice session hard on tires, and said: ”It turned into a normal Bristol track there for us. So it really played in our favor. Obviously, having the track position helps a lot. You know, if Denny's in front of me, it could be a totally different story and be really hard to pass him."

Speaking jokingly, half toward the crowd, he added: “But, glad to stop his three peat. We hate to see him win as I'm sure you guys do too. But it's just good to be back here in Victory Lane.”

Hamlin also spoke after being denied the win, saying: “You go to give that team their due and Kyle his due,” Hamlin said. “Just a dominant performance. It looked like a pretty flawless day for him. It looked pretty easy. It was all I had to try to keep up there. Glad we were able to give him a little bit of a run with our Progressive Toyota.”

He continued: “This weekend we’re all thinking about John Edwards, his family, Al Pearce, Shigeaki Hattori. We’ve lost a lot of great people in our sport over this past week. So our thoughts are with them. Yeah, wish we could have got one more spot. I just wanted to keep him honest at the end. That’s all I tried to do, but he was too much to handle.”

