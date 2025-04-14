NASCAR team issue official statement on future after Bristol race withdrawal

A NASCAR team has issued an official statement over their future after withdrawing from this weekend's action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Mike Harmon Racing competes part-time in the Xfinity Series with the No. 74, qualifying for three races so far this season at Atlanta, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

However, this weekend, the team caught people's attention when they decided to withdraw from the SciAps 300 at Bristol despite having planned to take part.

Given the late change, this sparked rumors online that the team could be about to shut down. However, MHR have now provided clarity on the situation, dispelling those rumors and revealing the real reason they decided to pull out this weekend.

Are Mike Harmon Racing shutting down?

The first clarification came via a tweet, with MHR posting on X: "Let us make something VERY clear! The rumors of us shutting down are FAKE, setting the record straight right now…"

"We pulled out of the Bristol race to focus on next weekend's race at Rockingham!!!

"Anything else floating around about MH or the team in general are FALSE!"

This was later followed up by an official team statement that re-affirmed MHR's commitment to the Xfinity Series: "We want to set the record straight here at MHR. Any rumors suggesting that MHR is closing operations are baseless and false without any merit. We decided to withdraw from Bristol as a strategic move to allow us to focus on next week's race at Rockingham Speedway,"

"At MHR we remain fully committed to our fans, sponsors, and the Xfinity Series. Our team and Mike Harmon are hard at work for our next race. We thank all of our fans for their unwavering support for our team. We can't wait to see you next week out on the track!"

READ MORE: Ryan Blaney issues President Trump meeting verdict after Team Penske White House visit

Related